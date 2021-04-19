Northern Trust Corp Has $2.05 Million Stake in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 123.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,954,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079,972 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iBio were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in iBio by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iBio by 71.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 355,099 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iBio by 931.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 280,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iBio by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of iBio in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $1.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.84. iBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

