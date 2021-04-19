Northern Trust Corp Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Mustang Bio worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 560.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 165,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $259.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). Analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mustang Bio Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

