Northern Trust Corp Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Hurco Companies worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HURC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hurco Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hurco Companies in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hurco Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURC opened at $35.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $231.76 million, a P/E ratio of 153.05 and a beta of 0.64. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

In other Hurco Companies news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $55,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

