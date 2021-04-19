Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,205 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.14% of Victory Capital worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 518,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 77,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Victory Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

