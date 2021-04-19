Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.89% of Territorial Bancorp worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $250.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

