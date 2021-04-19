Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWARF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,036. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $61.30.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 156 aircraft, whereas 65 owned and 101 leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

