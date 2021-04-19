Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NWARF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,036. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $61.30.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile
