Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 4.6%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price fell 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $212.37 and last traded at $217.00. 32,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,145,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.35.

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.91. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total value of $62,953.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Insiders have sold a total of 64,497 shares of company stock worth $13,928,932 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

