Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nucor were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $2,819,948.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,651 shares in the company, valued at $25,970,866.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.