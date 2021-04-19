Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down to $11.76

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.76, but opened at $11.35. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 400 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUVB shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.