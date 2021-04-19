Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO opened at $72.17 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $169.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average is $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 54.07%.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

