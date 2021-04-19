Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,855,351 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Ladder Capital worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

In other news, insider Robert Perelman sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $46,924.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $30,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 406,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,000 shares of company stock worth $1,466,940. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LADR. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.