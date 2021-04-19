Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,348 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFIN. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $997.05 million, a P/E ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $30.24.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

