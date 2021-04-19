Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Employers by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Employers by 1,241.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIG. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

