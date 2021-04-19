Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 33,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $51.35.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

