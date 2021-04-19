Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 23,587 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,587 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 64,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLX opened at $4.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

