Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

OXM opened at $88.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $94.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

