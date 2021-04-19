Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXQ. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the period.

NYSE:NXQ traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

