NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Update

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUVSF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

Shares of NUVSF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,354. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

