NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.82.

NVA opened at C$2.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$505.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$2.73.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.3072926 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

