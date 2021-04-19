NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $800.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.08% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cascend Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.
Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $619.75 on Monday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $267.11 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $385.72 billion, a PE ratio of 104.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.41.
In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its position in NVIDIA by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
