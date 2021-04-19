NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $800.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cascend Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $619.75 on Monday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $267.11 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $385.72 billion, a PE ratio of 104.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its position in NVIDIA by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.