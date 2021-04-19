NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $575.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $575.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $636.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $535.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $267.11 and a 1-year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

