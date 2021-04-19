NXM Market Cap Achieves $519.13 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for $81.41 or 0.00147417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $519.13 million and approximately $13,370.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,924,030 coins and its circulating supply is 6,376,994 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

