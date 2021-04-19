O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

OI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.50. 13,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,131. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

