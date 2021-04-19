Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $269.98 million and $26.82 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

