OAX Price Hits $0.42 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $32.17 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OAX has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000758 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00089802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.39 or 0.00646778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.36 or 0.06811431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00040973 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

