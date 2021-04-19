Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OXY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $24.30 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.65.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

