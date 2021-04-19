Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OCUP. Jonestrading began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

OCUP stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.