Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.88

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

ORI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

