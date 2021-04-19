Oldfather Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.50. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.