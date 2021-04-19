Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

