OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $833.15 Million

Analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to report sales of $833.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $821.00 million and the highest is $844.00 million. OneMain reported sales of $851.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.57. 25,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,081. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. OneMain has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $3.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.49%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OneMain by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

