OneRoot Network Price Tops $0.0180 on Exchanges (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 25% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One OneRoot Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $5.11 million and $651,904.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OneRoot Network

RNT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

