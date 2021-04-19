Open Governance Token (OPEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.95 Million

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003268 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00065974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00089698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $358.39 or 0.00644410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.47 or 0.06750864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00040927 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.