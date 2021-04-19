OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) Insider Acquires £13,000 in Stock

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) insider Stephen Hammond bought 25,000 shares of OptiBiotix Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,984.58).

Shares of OptiBiotix Health stock opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.67) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £45.29 million and a PE ratio of -22.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. OptiBiotix Health Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 42.20 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 72 ($0.94).

About OptiBiotix Health

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

