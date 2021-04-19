OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) Insider Acquires £13,000 in Stock

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) insider Stephen Hammond bought 25,000 shares of OptiBiotix Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,984.58).
Shares of OptiBiotix Health stock opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.67) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £45.29 million and a PE ratio of -22.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. OptiBiotix Health Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 42.20 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 72 ($0.94).
About OptiBiotix Health
