Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 617.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $32.81 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34.

