Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $121.45 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $121.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.23.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

