Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 69,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 248,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $96.12 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $96.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

