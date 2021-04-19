Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Invesco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $26.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

