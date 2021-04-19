Optimum Investment Advisors Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,505 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,426,000 after buying an additional 4,042,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,466 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,278,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,302,000 after buying an additional 878,505 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $93.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.09 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

