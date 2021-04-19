Optimum Investment Advisors Has $604,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $52.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

