Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $11.22 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $11.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

