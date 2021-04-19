Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 315 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

