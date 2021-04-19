Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 327 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 858,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,377,000 after purchasing an additional 150,489 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 144,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $133.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average is $123.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

