Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of MXCHF opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Orbia Advance has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

