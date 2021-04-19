Orbs Market Capitalization Hits $336.22 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbs has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $336.22 million and $512,042.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00068184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00090141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.60 or 0.00662172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00042122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

