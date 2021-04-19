Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OSK. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.61.

OSK stock opened at $121.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average of $93.08. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

