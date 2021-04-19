Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $146.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.61.

OSK stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.08.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after buying an additional 236,925 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,680,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

