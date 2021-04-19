Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Lowered by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 367.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS opened at $70.58 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $71.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

