Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OUTKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

OUTKY stock remained flat at $$3.07 during midday trading on Monday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

