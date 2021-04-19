Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 696,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 657,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. acquired 720,216 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,251.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,203,554 shares in the company, valued at $31,775,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 960,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,854. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,834,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 160,739 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 69,361 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.33. 4,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,657. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $202.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.